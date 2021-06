SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- When the state sent out the call for help to improve vaccination rates in areas where it is lower, Assumption Church on North Salina Street in Syracuse said yes.

"Pope Francis has been encouraging everyone to get vaccinated," said Assumption Church Pastor Friar Rick 'Friar Rick' Riccioli. "He said it's a moral obligation that we have, actually. Not so much about ourselves, but for the people around us."