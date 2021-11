PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Former New York State Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb pleaded guilty to charges of Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI) Monday in Penfield Town Court.

Kolb was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated on New Years Eve in 2019. After the arrest, he stepped down from his position as Assembly Minority Leader, but maintained that he would stay in office. Shortly thereafter, however, Kolb announced he would not seek reelection.