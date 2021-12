NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) - Naughty or nice, Americans still have eyes on a holiday prize. Although a quarter of Americans admit they belong on the “naughty list” this holiday season, a new study reveals four in five believe they should be showered with gifts this year anyway.

A survey of 2,000 people looked at how Americans treat themselves during the holidays and revealed that nearly three in four are likely to buy themselves a present this year (74%). A staggering nine in 10 respondents still spoil themselves with presents even when they receive gifts from others.