Happy Birthday to our Champions for Sunday, July 26th

Champions Birthdays
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) It’s time to wish a Happy Birthday to some very special Central New Yorkers! Here are our Champions for Sunday, July 19th.

If you’d like to have your birthday featured on NewsChannel 9, email us your picture to Champions@LocalSYR.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected