DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has been shining a spotlight on students who have worked their way to the top of their graduating class. Tuesday’s top student is the valedictorian at Dryden High School, Julia Trask. She earned a college degree before even getting her high school diploma.

Julia Trask is only 18-years-old and has accomplished more than some people will in their lifetime. But she’s no bragger — just a hard worker.

“I just really wanted to do the best I could in my courses because I really wanted to go to a good college and, you know, be able to study what I loved,” says Trask.

Trask earned an associates degree in Liberal Arts from Tompkins Community College and the title valedictorian.

“I just couldn’t believe that I was the valedictorian. I felt like it was always a dream of mine but I wasn’t sure I would ever achieve it,” says Trask.

On top of this accomplishment, she got the present of her dreams: a college acceptance letter to her top school.

“I really was happy when I got into Princeton. I couldn’t even believe it. I stared at it for maybe five minutes. Just starring at the screen wondering if it would change,” says Trask.

To sweeten the deal, Trask got a full ride!

“I’m really lucky to not have the financial burden. I know it’s hard on a lot of my peers and I am just so grateful I don’t have to take out loans and worry about financing and worry about my parents,” says Trask.

She’s putting all of her focus on her studies and majoring in computer science. Trask already has her future planned out after she graduates from Princeton University.

Trask added, “I really want to go to graduate school to get my masters because I would like to work as like a database administrator of some type. So I’d like to get a graduate degree and study some statistics in probably computer engineering.”

NewsChannel 9 asked Trask if she has any advice for underclassman and that’s to talk to Ms. Bruno. Trask says with her support, she wouldn’t be where she is today. She also encourages students to do the best they can, and if they don’t know or understand something, don’t be afraid to ask.