SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High School graduation is right around the corner, and there’s a lot to be proud of at Thomas J. Corcoran High School. On Tuesday, seniors stopped by Meachem Elementary for the school’s annual send-off celebration parade.

Before you know it, the little ones graduating kindergarten will be off to high school.

“It feels amazing. Everything seems a little different, but I still recognize everything when I come back here,” says Emory Jones, a senior at Thomas J. Corcoran High School.

Jones recognizes it because these are the same hallways he once walked as a student at Meachem Elementary. He’s now on his way to college, where he’ll be attend The University at Buffalo and study graphic design.

Jones took one last walk down memory lane on Tuesday, giving high fives to all the smiling kids lining up the hallways at Meachem Elementary. The little ones enjoyed it just as much as the graduating seniors, as they held up signs they made for graduates.

Kingston Gordon, a first grader at Meachem Elementary, says he enjoyed the parade very much. He says he also liked coloring the sign he made for graduates.

Another student, a kindergartener at Meachem Elementary who has a sibling at Corcoran High School, enjoyed making his purple sign for seniors too. He also said he liked their caps and gowns.

As for Jones, he says he has a message for those younger than him.

“Keep a strong head, focus on your education and you’ll graduate,” says Jones.

The next stop for seniors at Corcoran High School is graduation. Students will walk across stage and earn their high school diploma on June 25.

From all of us here at NewsChannel 9, congratulations!