C-NS musical live streamed Friday and Saturday

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cicero-North Syracuse High School will perform its spring musical, ‘This Will Be Our Year’ Friday and Saturday, April 23 and April 24 at 7 p.m. on YouTube.





‘This Will Be Our Year’, an original musical, was a concept created by the artistic team at CNS High

School, with the title drawing inspiration from the 1968 song, ‘This Will Be Our Year’ by The Zombies.



The musical focuses on a typical senior year, in an effort to give back to the students the year that they lost last year, in a creative way.



The C-NS musical is being directed by the Syracuse High School Student Theater award-winning is directed by Kimberly Panek-Edwards, with Caryn Patterson as music director, and Lisa Stuart as choreographer. Haley Stuart is assistant to the choreographer, Rich Greninger is in charge of set construction, JohnNadler is the tech director, and Renee Frontale is the producer for ‘This Will Be Our Year’.