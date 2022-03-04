CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you know Christie Casciano, you know she is a passionate hockey mom.

She has even gone so far as writing hockey-themed books for children.

Christie’s latest book comes out in late March 2022.

Students at Millard Hawk Elementary School in Central Square were the first to see and hear all about “When Hockey Stops”.

Christie was joined by co-author and fellow hockey podcaster Lee Elias to read a chapter to the kids and hear what’s on their minds.

“When Hockey Stops” explores the challenge of being sidelined from something you’re truly passionate about, revealing mental strength is just as important as physical strength.

The book gets released later in March 2022.