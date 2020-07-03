Cool Schools: 7/3/20

Cool Schools
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this COVID-19 world, schools have had to get creative with their graduation ceremonies, and it was no different for the Immaculate Conception School, which held a socially distanced graduation for their 6th grade class.

If something cool is happening at your school, send an email to coolschools@localsyr.com and you could be featured on The Morning News.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected