Cool Schools: ESM’s indoor percussion ensemble medals in NYS competition

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congratulations are in order for the East Syracuse Minoa school district where the indoor percussion ensemble won a bronze medal in the 2021 New York State Percussion Circuit Championships.

The district tweeted yesterday praising the group saying, even though it was a challenging season, the students’ hard work was evident.

Also a big thank you and congratulations are in order to the awesome instructors who made sure students had a season to enjoy this year.

If something interesting is happening at your school let us know and you could be featured on The Morning News. Email CoolSchools@LocalSYR.com.

