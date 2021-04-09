Cool Schools: ESM’s indoor percussion ensemble medals in NYS competition

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Congratulations are in order for the East Syracuse Minoa school district where the indoor percussion ensemble won a bronze medal in the 2021 New York State Percussion Circuit Championships.

The district tweeted yesterday praising the group saying, even though it was a challenging season, the students’ hard work was evident.

Congrats to the Indoor Percussion Ensemble on their Bronze Medal in the 2021 New York State Percussion Circuit Championships. It was a challenging season, but their hard work was evident. Thanks to the awesome instructors made sure students had a season to enjoy this year. pic.twitter.com/YmQLN8ltXz — ESM Central Schools (@ESMSchoolDist) April 7, 2021

Also a big thank you and congratulations are in order to the awesome instructors who made sure students had a season to enjoy this year.

If something interesting is happening at your school let us know and you could be featured on The Morning News. Email CoolSchools@LocalSYR.com.