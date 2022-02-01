Cool Schools: Immaculate Conception School volunteer work for children in need

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some students at the Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville are making sure children in need have a place to rest their heads.

A group of 6th graders volunteered over the weekend with the local organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to build and assemble 15 beds. The organization builds and donates beds to children ages three to 17 in need in the greater Syracuse area.

The students’ efforts to help other children started in December when the group spearheaded the collection of new pillows, mattress pads, and twin bedding, which they donated to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The group of 6th graders are a part of the IC School’s “Light The Way Leader” program, where they serve as role models to organize and lead community outreach efforts. The school says these students serve as IC ambassadors.

