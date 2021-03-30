Cool Schools: NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings reads to 2nd graders at Fremont Elementary

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings had a ton of fun last week reading one of his favorite Dr. Seuss books to the second grade classes at Fremont Elementary School.

Over zoom, the classes celebrated a love of reading with Dan. This year’s theme paid homage to the school’s temporary location in Chittenango, “Lions and Tigers and Books! Oh my!” Dan read Dr. Suess’s “Green Eggs and Ham”.

Dan says thank you to all the kids for being great listeners and all the wonderful questions they had for him.

A special shout out to the teachers Katie Burke, Andy Weichmann, Jessica Paduano, and Christine Rossignol.

If something interesting is happening at your school let us know! Email CoolSchools@LocalSYR.com.

