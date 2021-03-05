Cool Schools: Parkview Junior Academy students donate to teen shelter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Parkview Junior Academy in Syracuse have surpassed their goal of raising $500 to help homeless individuals in their community.

The effort was part of a project on the U.S. government, where students simulated the structure of Congress and brainstormed ideas to enhance their school.

Group leaders organized a penny fundraiser between classrooms and in just 5 days, more than $600 was collected!

Students decided to partner with Booth House, a shelter for teens in Syracuse. The funds raised were used to buy clothing and haircare products.