Cool Schools: ‘Pick a Reading Partner’ program at Cicero Elementary

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students at Cicero Elementary School in the North Syracuse Central School district took part in “Pick a Reading Partner” or PARP throughout the month of March.

PARP is where a partner reads with a child for at least 20 minutes each day.

Staff created the theme “Even apart, we read together” and set a school-wide goal of at least 100,000 minutes of reading.

The school held virtual read-aloud events with special guest readers. Families were also encouraged to show their favorite stories by dressing as characters from those books…and the costumes were awesome!

