Cool Schools: ‘Reading Ambassadors’ visit kindergarten class

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This kindergarten class at Immaculate Conception introduced new furry friends to their reading program.

“Reading Ambassadors”, two golden retrievers named Hudson and Ted, have been visiting the classroom to listen to students read.

The dogs visit the classroom once a week and listen as the kindergartners hone their reading skills. They also enjoy a lot of hugs and pats during their visits.

This will be the second year that the ambassadors have been visiting the classroom.

Research has shown that children who read to dogs gain confidence in their reading skills.

