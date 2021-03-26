Cool Schools: SASCS students win big at MOST’s science fair

Cool Schools
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse Academy of Science Charter School students took home multiple awards and top honors at the M.O.S.T.’s CNY Science and Engineering Fair.

Yakina Sika-Amoah and Theodore Simon won big for their robot made for cleaning coastlines.

The pair participated in a virtual competition along with high school students throughout the region for a chance to win merit awards, prizes, scholarships, and qualifying status for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

