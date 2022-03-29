FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some students at the Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville took a trip around the world — without ever leaving the classroom — as they celebrated International Day!

It was a part of Mrs. Duffy’s project for her 6th grade social studies class. Students chose their country and built a presentation about the research they did.

Their presentations included facts about the capital, the president or head of the state, holidays and traditions, sport or activities, places they would recommend visiting, and food that is unique to the country. They also created and designed their own website using their Chromebooks during technology class.

