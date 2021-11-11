MUST WATCH: Students at St. Rose of Lima School honor veterans as they recite the pledge of allegiance

Cool Schools
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students around Central New York are showing their appreciation for our veterans in different ways today. Students at the St. Rose of Lima School in North Syracuse put together a touching tribute as a way to say ‘thanks’ to those who have given so much to our country. 

Kindergarteners took turns presenting the Pledge of Allegience and 5th and 6th graders sang the ‘Star Spangled Banner.” Their music teacher, Julianna Pucino, put together a video montage of both performances. 

