COOL SCHOOLS: Van Duyn Elementary principal named Principal of the Year

Cool Schools
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A giant congratulations to Van Duyn Elementary School Principal Eva Williams!

Williams was named Principal of the Year by the State School Administrators Association. She was selected for her commitment to excellence and dedication to meeting the needs of her students, their families, and her staff.

The Syracuse City School District says Williams exemplifies courageous leadership that all school leaders should aspire to in the year of COVID.

