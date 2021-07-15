Cool Schools: Wetzel Road YMCA

(COOL SCHOOLS) — NewsChannel 9 Meteorologist Kate Thornton visited some campers at the YMCA on Wetzel Road recently.

Watch to take a deeper look at Kate Thornton’s visit to the YMCA on Wetzel Rd.

Kate and the kids had fun making it rain shaving cream in a jar filled with water and making their own anemometers.

They were a very smart and fun group of kids with lots of fun questions about the weather. The group also discussed severe weather safety too.

If your school or camp is doing something fun and cool this summer, we would love to hear about it! Send us the info along with pictures and video if you can to cool schools at localsyr.com.