Elementary students raise over $1200 for local animal charities

(WSYR-TV) — A group of elementary school students in Camden saved up all their pennies, nickels, and quarters to help charities in their communities. Students at McConnellsville Elementary in the Camden Central School District just finished their highly successful coin drive.

Even though the school has less than 250 children, it raised more than $1200 in 10 days to benefit local pet charities Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association in Canastota and Finnland’s Fosters Cat Rescue in Oneida.

Twelve 3rd grade students organized the coin drive, set and revised goals, made posters to hang throughout the school, and helped count and roll coins. The project was entitled “Pennies for Puppies and Coins for Kitties”.

A school librarian took the group on a field trip to both animal charities to deliver the checks and donation of blankets, towels, and food.