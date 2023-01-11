CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Through bright colors, shapes and patterns on the floor and walls, young students at the Racker Center are enhancing their development and expanding their knowledge.

The Racker Center provides a number of strength-based support services for individuals with disabilities and their families in Tompkins, Cortland and Tioga counties.

At its center in Cortland, sensory pathways are helping to break down barriers for preschool students with disabilities, all thanks to a partnership with SUNY Cortland.

34 members of the SUNY Cortland baseball and softball sport club teams spent four hours installing the different sensory pathways created by Fit and Fun Playscapes, a small business based in Poughkeepsie, New York that creates school supplies to enhance physical and mental development.

The idea to install the sensory pathways was born last summer, when Associate Professor of Physical Education, Tim Davis, taught a class at Racker.

Davis is responsible for teaching SUNY Cortland students about children with disabilities, along with leading the university’s Sensory Integration/Motor Sensory (SIMS) Movement Exploration Center.

“We like to say if our kids are confident in their shoes, wherever they stand, wherever they play, then they’re going to be great learners.” TIM DAVIS, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION, SUNY CORTLAND

That led Brian Rozewski, director of preschool programs at Racker, to secure about $11,000 in grant funding for the project.

Sensory pathways provide an inclusive approach to improve fundamental motor skills at a young age. Through artwork, children are able to jump, skip, hop, crawl, jog and even do wall pushups to enhance mobility.

The pathways are designed for children with disabilities, but studies continue to prove every child’s learning benefits by moving their body during their daily school routines.

As they’re moving down the halls, they’re having fun moving, but at the same time, we’re working on different educational activities like numbers, letters and shapes. They’re not even realizing they’re looking at patterns and realizing that they’re learning as they’re moving, but the movement increases all of that learning. BRIAN ROZEWSKI, PRESCHOOL DIRECTOR, RACKER CENTER, CORTLAND

There’s no set time in the day where students partake in the sensory pathway activities. Whenever students travel throughout the hallways at the Racker Center, they can use that as an opportunity to collaborate with staff and other students to move!

“All kids need to move and the vast majority of kids with disabilities are served in general education,” Davis explained. “So getting them to play together, to move together, to get them to recognize that I move differently than the way you do and that’s okay.”

I sit in my office, watch them go by and they do loops, they hop, they do wall push ups, so they’re getting used on a daily basis and the smiles are every day. BRIAN ROZEWSKI, PRESCHOOL DIRECTOR, RACKER CENTER, CORTLAND

In partnership with SUNY Cortland and Fit and Fun Playscapes, the Racker Center plans to implement sensory pathways and stencils outdoors when the weather allows. This will create “sensory continuity” for the students.

Starting in 2023, three SUNY Cortland graduate students who are certified to teach physical education will teach it at the preschool level at the Cortland and Ithaca Racker Centers.