LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak and Skiff, a 100-year-old family business that started in the apple orchards of LaFayette, is diving into the marijuana business.

Beak and Skiff will be the first company in New York State to launch a cannabis beverage, and NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus spoke with CEO Eddie Brennan about the opportunities and challenges of getting into the marijuana business.

Last year, Beak and Skiff introduced many new CBD products like mini balms, drink mixes, sparkling waters, and oils, and said they were building a bottling facility specifically for THC beverages.

That state-of-the-art facility is where Beak and Skiff’s new marijuana brand, Aryloom was created.

The Aryloom brand doesn’t just include THC canned beverages but also gummies and vapes, which are being shipped from the new facility to the distillery on Route 20.

Soon, that will become a reality for Beak and Skiff once legal challenges aren’t holding up the opening of Central New York dispensaries.

Watch the video above for all the details.