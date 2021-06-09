Extraordinary: Carrie Lazarus presents extraordinary people and places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus presents Extraordinary: A look at the extraordinary people and places of Central New York.
Carrie Lazarus Fund for Extraordinary Talent
NewsChannel 9’ Carrie Lazarus, established the Fund for Extraordinary Talent in 2013 to support performing arts students in Central New York who lack the financial means to further their training. The fund helps musicians, singers, and dancers who are in financial need reach their fullest potential by funding the expenses of lessons, instruments, and other special opportunities.