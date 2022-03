AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you seen the Facebook groups called ‘You Know You’re From…

It’s a great way to reminisce about your hometown.

A woman from Central New York has come up with another way to connect to people.

In a rather old-fashioned way.

It’s a retirement project for Theresa Hoercher. She decided to marry her lover for her hometown with her passion for postcards.

Theresa says the postcard project is for passion, not for profit.

After covering her costs, the rest goes to charity.