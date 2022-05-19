HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Colgate University grads have built quite a business for themselves in this Madison county college town, Britty and Brendan O’Connor established Flour & Salt in Hamilton back in 2015.

By the end of summer, the bagel shop will become a cake shop. Along with Martha’s on Madison (or MoM’s) it will make for three restaurants.

Fitting, since there are three O’Connors: Britty, Brendan and one and a half year old Sloane.

Watch as Carrie Lazarus takes us to this Extraordinary Place