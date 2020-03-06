Extraordinary Places: Willard Memorial Chapel

(WSYR-TV) — The City of Auburn is best known for famous names like Harriet Tubman and William Seward. But, there is also another one… Tiffany.

The city is home to a chapel that is filled with Tiffany Treasures.

The Tiffany Company created 14 windows in the chapel with hand-crafted glass.

Auburn came close to losing the chapel in 1988 when a local antique dealer bought the church and planned to sell all the Tiffany treasures.

Most of the local people in Auburn have no idea that this treasure exists, but they found out just in time to raise the money to buy the chapel back.

Now, visitors from around the world come to see the Tiffany treasures. And dozens of couples get married in Willard Chapel every year.