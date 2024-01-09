SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s extraordinary talent of the week is a junior at Auburn High School.

Her name is Kaela Sova.

She’s highlighted this week thanks to her hard work and passion for the viola. As well as her generosity.

Her earliest memories of music are from when she was three.

Kaela is 16 now, with quite the resume, from string quartets and orchestras to musical theater and Auburn’s music honor society.

It’s clear. Music is Kaela’s life.

