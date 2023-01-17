JAMESVILLE DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — His dream is to play in a Broadway orchestra.

A senior at Jamesville DeWitt high school is about to take the next step towards making that dream come true. Carrie Lazarus introduces us to this multi-talented musician.

Alessio Vega still remembers listening to his Dad play the piano… as a toddler he would dance to the music.

In fourth grade, Alessio found another instrument.

Since then, Alessio been selected for every major honors ensemble in the state, and he was just named one of the top high school players on the east coast.

“I put a lot of work and effort into practice and I think it’s also a testament to the ripple around me as well,” said Vega. “My teachers really stuck with me and helped me.”

Alessio also found a way to become a second-degree black belt and a varsity soccer player at Jamesville DeWitt.

He’s waiting to hear about college where he plans to study music education and performance.

“That way I have both options available and maybe you’ll do both… that would be the dream,” said Vega.

But his dad isn’t here to see that dream come true. He passed away when Alessio was 15.

“Now it’s just I play music because that’s when I feel closest to him and I know he’s proud of me when I play my piano and make music,” said Vega. “And so, in that same way he still guides all my passion in music.”

Carrie has a fund to help young musicians afford lessons and instruments. You can donate here.