SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He is only in eighth grade, but this dancer from Syracuse is heading to one of the most prestigious ballet programs in the country this summer.

Inspired when his twin sister began dancing when she was 6. The now 14-year-old is preparing for a return to Boston to spend a second summer with the Boston Ballet.

Carrie Lazarus introduces us to this local dancer doing big things in her latest edition of Extraordinary Talent of the Week.