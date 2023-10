SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Olivia Zhang a fourth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Elementary is one of the youngest musicians featured as Extraordinary Talent of the Week.

She remembers the day in first grade when she watched the school orchestra play. She was amazed at their performance and started taking lessons and found out she was right about music. It made her calmer.

Click on the video player to learn more about Olivia Zhang.