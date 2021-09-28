Extraordinary with Carrie Lazarus: Meet people, places and talent in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) Join Carrie Lazarus as she presents Extraordinary People, Places and Talent in Central New York.
In her People segment you will meet the Annals from Baldwinsville. They lost their daughters in a car accident one year ago. Their story of gratitude to the community and plans to keep the girls memory alive. The community outreach has been significant. You can donate to their fund Annals Angels.
Place
Meet the great-grandson of the founder of Welch Allyn as he returns to his hometown to start an organic farm using methods that follow nature to grow hemp for CBD products and fruits and vegetables.
Talent
Carrie introduces us to a 12-year-old mandolin player from Fulton He learned everything from his grandfather and plays several other instruments all by ear