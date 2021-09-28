Extraordinary with Carrie Lazarus: Meet people, places and talent in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) Join Carrie Lazarus as she presents Extraordinary People, Places and Talent in Central New York.

In her People segment you will meet the Annals from Baldwinsville. They lost their daughters in a car accident one year ago. Their story of gratitude to the community and plans to keep the girls memory alive. The community outreach has been significant. You can donate to their fund Annals Angels.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the following people and organizations:

Purple and Teal Ribbons:

Scoil Rince Branwyn Irish Dance Studio ribbon donation

St. Mary’s virtual prayer service and ongoing support

Saint Marianne Cope Shrine

Oswego Country Club GoFundMe

Annal Family GoFundMe

Butterfly bushes at Palmer Elementary by Mark Piraino

Girl Scouts art supplies collection for Golisano Children’s hospital in honor of Maryella and Elizabeth

Girl Scouts cookie collection for Strong Memorial Hospital and the Shepherd Center for the caregivers of Maureen and Tom

Healing Touch Therapeutic Massage

Upstate Chiropractic

C&J Woodruff Property Services

T.O. Contracting

C&S Companies

Both workplaces, New York State DEC and McHarrie Life

Meal train from neighbors

Neighbors getting mail, checking on the house.

Neighborhood bike parade and bake sale

Helping Hounds collection in memory of Maryella and Elizabeth

Callahan Flanagan Smith and Stock Orthodontics for purchasing a tree at the Butterfly Garden of Hope

Baldwinsville nursery school for playground equipment

SU athletic department for cards, hats, jackets, jersey, and autographed football helmet

Chetney family for wreaths for the doors for family

Piper Jack

St. Mary’s summer servants assisted with yard work

Little Luke’s in Radisson donated 2 trees in Maryella and Elizabeth’s memory

FUNDRAISERS

4 Seasons Car wash fundraiser

MKW salon raffle fundraiser

Smokey Hollow Crossfit fundraiser

Pure Vida bracelet fundraiser by Meg Kellogg

The Lane family ribbons fundraiser

Pineview Run/Walk for the Annal family

315 Studio held benefit raffle

Participants, sponsors and volunteers for the Memorial Event and the inaugural 5k run/walk held on September 3rd.

Place

Meet the great-grandson of the founder of Welch Allyn as he returns to his hometown to start an organic farm using methods that follow nature to grow hemp for CBD products and fruits and vegetables.

Talent

Carrie introduces us to a 12-year-old mandolin player from Fulton He learned everything from his grandfather and plays several other instruments all by ear