(WSYR-TV) — Click the player above to watch “Carrie Lazarus Presents Extraordinary Talent 2020.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watch: Carrie Lazarus presents Extraordinary Talent 2020
- President Trump pardons more than 25 people, including Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Jared Kushner’s dad
- Kamala Harris’ replacement in US Senate ready to work, ‘gettin’ it done’
- Bills excited about the possibility of having fans at playoff game
- Bills excited about the possibility of having fans at playoff game
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App