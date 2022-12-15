SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on in area Tops stores.

Food Bank of Central New York estimates over 160 thousand people may go hungry in our area Friday night.

That’s why on Friday, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and iHeartMedia to support the Food Bank.

This is the 12th year of the “Food for Families” campaign.

NewsChannel 9’s Tim Fox will be providing live reports from the Fayetteville Tops in Fayetteville Town Centre throughout Friday morning.

Starting at 4 p.m. Tim will be live at the Tops location at Airport Plaza in North Syracuse.

Be sure to purchase a “Little Brown Bag of Hope” full of nutritious foods at any Tops location.

Or you can bring in non-perishable foods to donate.

The “Little Brown Bags of Hope” campaign runs through Christmas Eve.