SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday is the 13th Annual Food for Families event at Tops Friendly Markets.

Tim Fox will be live all day at Airport Plaza in North Syracuse until 6 p.m.

However, you can get in on the action at any Tops location in Central New York. This is not just a one-day thing. The food drive will continue right through Christmas Eve, December 24.

How you can help

All you have to do is donate a non-perishable food item or make a cash donation to the Food Bank of CNY.

Or you can purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope for $5, $10 or $20. The bags can be purchased in store at Tops or online.

All of the donations help to support the Food Bank of CNY.