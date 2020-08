CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Russet from Wanderers Rest Humane Association is NewsChannel 9's featured pet of the week.

Russet is an almost three-year-old labrador-retriever mix waiting patiently for his forever family. He's a well-mannered guy who enjoys being able to run outside and play, but won't hesitate to play up a storm in the house if he has his favorite toys!