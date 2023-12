SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s your chance to save a life this holiday season.

Once again NewsChannel 9 is partnering with the Red Cross, to put on the Holiday Heroes blood drive.

The drive will be held at Destiny USA in the Legacy Wing opposite Forever 21.

To schedule an appointment, head to the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

You’ll want to use the sponsor code: WSYR