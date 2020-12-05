Ms. (& Mr.) Orange Virtual Evening for the Make A Wish Foundation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 29th consecutive year, Jim and Juli Boeheim are hosting a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Central New York, but with a few COVID-caused firsts.

Ms. (& Mr.) Orange: A Virtual Evening will be open to women AND men across the country to watch and participate.

The event takes place Saturday, December 5, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (auction items close at 9:00 p.m.)

You can view the event on LocalSYR.com, or the show will be broadcast on Antenna TV (Spectrum: Channel 1240 and FIOS: Channel 470).

Registration to view this event is free and available at https://MsOrange.givesmart.com

Once registered, you can bid on half hour one-on-one Zoom meetings with players and dozens of one-of-a-kind auction items. You can purchase a bottle of wine, and dozens of unique Ms. Orange branded apparel, available NOW (while they last).

You’ll get an insider’s look at the new Dome and hear first-hand from John Wildhack, SU Athletic Director and Pete Sala, Chief Facilities Officer.

But most importantly, you’ll be helping Make-A-Wish Central New York in their mission to grant the wish of every eligible, critically ill child within their 15-county footprint.

Register today and invite your SU-loving family and friends to join YOU, the Boeheims and Make-A-Wish for a very memorable evening.