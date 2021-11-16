Oswego Health: Right at Home

To date, The Campaign for Oswego Health has already helped fund three major projects:

A modernization of inpatient care with complete renovations to the third and fourth floors of Oswego Hospital. Many rooms are now private with comfortable areas for both patients and their family members, which will help solve issues patients often fear most during a hospital stay: infection, exhaustion, and noise.

The Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness Center. The new facility is 42,000 square feet and state-of-the-art and will help Oswego Health successfully treat patients with care that has not been readily available before in the area.

The new Center for Orthopedic Care in Fulton. Oswego Health says it is committed to providing community members with high-quality, personalized orthopedic care, and the new center features its own dedicated digital imaging equipment, allowing an orthopedic surgeon to quickly diagnose bone and joint concerns.

Oswego Health is a nonprofit healthcare system and independent, meaning they are not owned by a large out-of-town company. That helps them provide care right at home, with local medical professionals making the decisions.

More than 1,200 people work for Oswego Health across 17 locations, making the company one of the largest employers in Oswego County. Most have donated to The Campaign for Oswego Health, showing they believe in their work and their employer.