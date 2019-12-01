1-year-old Cocoa hoping to find a new home for the holidays: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Cocoa from Helping Hounds is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Cocoa is a 1-year-old lab mix from Alabama who has been at the shelter for just over a week.

Erin Zacholl from Helping Hounds told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, that Cocoa is just about full size and weighs around 35 pounds.

She is good with other dogs and cats and previously lived with a foster family with older kids.

More information about Cocoa can be found on Helping Hounds’ website and on Facebook.