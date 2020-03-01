Closings
10-year-old Thelma looking for a place to spend her golden years

(WSYR-TV) – Thelma from Paws Across Oswego County is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Thelma is an ten-year-old pug-terrier mix who was brought in after her owner passed away.

Heather from Paws Across Oswego County told NewsChannel 9’s Jennifer Sanders, that Thelma has spent a few months with them. She’s looking for a place to spend her golden years.

Heather says Thelma’s a good lap dog, and that she would do well in a single pet family.

If adoption isn’t an option for you, Paws Across Oswego County will be holding their Annual Open House & Rescue Fundraiser. The event is April 26th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Paws & Effect in Oswego.

More information about Joy can be found on the Paws Across Oswego County website and on Facebook.

