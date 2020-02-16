8-month-old Joy hoping to find a new home after short stay at rescue: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Joy from Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Joy is an eight-month-old Pitt Bull mix who was brought in as a stray by Syracuse animal control.

Dan Wise from Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, that Joy has only been with the rescue for a day but would make a great addition to any active family.

She is full of puppy energy, good with other dogs, cats and kids.

If adoption isn’t an option for you Recycle-A-Bull will be holding a Bingo night to raise money for the animals in their care. The event is February 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Barbagallo’s in East Syracuse.

More information about Joy can be found on the Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue website and on Facebook.