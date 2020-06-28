Action-packed pooch hoping to find the perfect family: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chuck from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Chuck is a 1-year-old Retriever Mix who arrived at the shelter on June 27.

The shelter says Chuck is an active and playful boy who is good with other dogs but they’re not sure about cats. They also believe he may be best suited for a family with kids above 5-years-old.

Chuck knows how to use a doggie-door and is crate trained. With a little more training the shelter staff believes he would be a great addition to an active family.

As some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted at animal shelters the demand to adopt has been high so Helping Hounds recommends contacting them quickly. Visitations may be possible.

More information about Chuck can be found on Helping Hounds’ website or check them out on Facebook.