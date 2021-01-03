Active, young collie mix looking for her forever home: Sunday Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Zena, a young, active gal from Helping Hounds Dog Rescue Inc.!

Zena is a medium-sized collie mix, who loves to run around and play with other dogs. She’s also a big fan of a good workout, with the shelter saying she would make a great partner for a run or hike!

Now, Helping Hounds says Zena is a bit cautious around new adults, but is quick to warm up to them when given the chance. Respectful older kids should be fine as well. Cats on the other hand are off the table…

Zena is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She’s also house trained.

Would this adorable, active girl make the perfect addition to your forever family? Click here to visit her Petfinder page, and here to fill out the adoption application.