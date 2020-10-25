Adult shepherd mix looking to “Spice” up a new home: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to keep a safe distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten them!

This week’s featured pet of the week is Spice from the CNY SPCA. She’s a smart, adult shepherd mix looking to “spice” things up with a new furever family.

Spice was a beloved member of a family that lost her owner suddenly. While Spice is sweet, the shelter says she can be timid at first, but her love can shine through once she gets comfortable.

Spice knows useful commands like “sit” and “down” and some fun ones like “paw” and “shake.”

Since Spice is timid, the shelter says she would do well in a home with older children and without other dogs or cats. She is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed.

If you’d like to adopt Spice, the application can be found here or you can send an email to sm@cnyspca.org for a chance to meet her.