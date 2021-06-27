Adventurous young mixed breed ready for adoption: Petsavers

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to socially distance from our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve forgotten our furry friends!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Maple from B & R Bunkhouse Adoptables in North Syracuse.

Maple is a young, female mixed breed and quite the adventurer! She enjoys hikes and swims. Maple also loves jumping and climbing.

She’s agile, smart and quick to learn. Maple loves playing with toys and going for car rides, but her favorite thing of all is cuddling.







Maple is going to need daily exercise, consistency and fear free training to thrive, so she will need someone who has the time to give this to her.

She’d prefer an adult-only home without other pets. Currently, she’s in a foster home and learning a lot. Maple has been spayed and her vaccinations are up to date.

If you think you’re the person for Maple, please send an email to bandrbunkhouse@gmail.com. There is an adoption fee of $250.00.

If you’d like more information on B & R Bunkhouse Adoptables, click here.