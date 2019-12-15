After living with a foster for almost a year, Gary is eager to find a forever home: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Gary from Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Gary is around one-year-old and has been living with a foster family for the past six to eight months. He is a Pitt Bull mix who was brought in as a stray in Syracuse.

Pam Shippers from Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue told NewsChannel 9’s Rob Hackford, that Gary is initially shy around men but once warmed up is very kind and loves to cuddle.

He is good with other dogs and kids but has not been tested with cats.

More information about Gary can be found on the Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue website and on Facebook.