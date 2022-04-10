SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Alan from No Cat Left Behind in Syracuse.

Alan is an 8-year-old American Shorthair and Snowshoe Siamese mix. He has beautiful black and white tuxedo fur.

The shelter says Alan is quite chatty. He has a sweet, fun personality and brings joy to all around him.

Alan is healthy and up-to-date on all of his vaccinations. He has been neutered as well.

He gets along with other cats but has never been around dogs. Alan is used to older children and would do great in a home with an older couple or person.

Adoption fee of $75.00 and references are required. If you’re interested in adoption Alan, please contact Donna at (315) 278-6058, or email dmdavis77@yahoo.com to set up a time to meet in person.