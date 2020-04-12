Belle the Beagle hoping for a true love story: Petsavers

(WSYR-TV) – Belle from Bernard’s Beagle Rescue is NewsChannel 9’s featured animal of the week!

Belle is a eight-month-old full grown beagle who is eager to find a permanent family.

She is currently living with a foster family and is good with other dogs, cats, and kids.

Belle weighs about ten pound but is still being housebroken.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bernard’s Beagle Rescue has been cutting down on the number of new adoptions and foster families but those interested in Belle can still inquire.

Applications can be filled out online and socially distanced meet-and-greets are also an option.

More information about Belle can be found on the Bernard’s Beagle Rescue website or check them out on Facebook.

