Big, lovable pit bull mix looking for the perfect forever family: Petsavers

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re continuing to stay in touch with our adoptable pals at local animal shelters, but from a safe distance of course!

NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Randy, a one-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix that has been with Paws Across Oswego County for about two months.

Randy is a big, muscular dog with lots of love to give to that perfect forever family.

Randy loves a good game of fetch with his favorite tennis ball, before curling up and snuggling at the end of a long day. This lovable guy is certainly a work in progress, with caretakers telling us there is room for improvement with his leash manners and waiting at the door.

Paws Across Oswego County says Randy would do best in a home without cats or small dogs. Small children would also be risky, as he could accidentally knock them down. Bigger kids or a four-legged pal closer to his size would be alright.

Randy has been neutered and micro-chipped. He’s up-to-date on his vaccinations and is on a monthly heartworm preventative.





Photo credit: Helping Hounds Dog Rescue

If you think Randy would be the perfect addition to your forever family, click here for the application.

You can also click here to see other available dogs on Paws Across Oswego County’s Facebook Page.